Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,326 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,852,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,541,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,126 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $57.84. 14,080,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,632,201. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

