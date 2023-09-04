JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE JPM traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,903,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,495,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

