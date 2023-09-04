Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $112.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.07.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moderna
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $1,888,950.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,617,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,666,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $1,888,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,617,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,666,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,537 shares of company stock worth $37,674,074 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.