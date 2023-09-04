Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 0.9% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $371,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,817.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 299,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,584,000 after buying an additional 283,758 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 92.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

General Mills Trading Down 2.1 %

GIS stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,560. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.90 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

