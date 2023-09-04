Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Increased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, reaching $104.49. 4,593,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,882. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.