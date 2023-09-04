Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.94. 2,136,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,291. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $204.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

