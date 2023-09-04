PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 51.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 523,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,300,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in PACCAR by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.52. 2,321,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

