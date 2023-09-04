Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 62,606 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,606 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.09% of Extra Space Storage worth $20,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.83. 967,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,073. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.56. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.67 and a 52-week high of $206.29.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.14.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

