Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,645,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Snap-on by 183.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %

Snap-on stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.52. The stock had a trading volume of 138,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,471. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

