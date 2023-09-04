Franklin Resources Inc. Has $390.33 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.38% of SBA Communications worth $390,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Bank of America downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.69. 495,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,150. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $214.51 and a 1-year high of $334.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

