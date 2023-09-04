Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.81 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 3.1 %

United Rentals stock opened at $491.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.92 and a 200-day moving average of $411.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $256.23 and a one year high of $492.33.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.