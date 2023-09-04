Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 3,692 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Diageo were worth $23,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.53) to GBX 3,800 ($47.90) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.40) to GBX 2,920 ($36.81) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.73) to GBX 4,000 ($50.42) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,893.33.

DEO stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.74. The company had a trading volume of 440,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.95 and a 200 day moving average of $175.65. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

