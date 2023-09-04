Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 124,980 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 18,993.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,980 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $132.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.72. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

