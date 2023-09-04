Kopernik Global Investors LLC Has $35.14 Million Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,713,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,122 shares during the quarter. Seabridge Gold comprises 3.7% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 3.31% of Seabridge Gold worth $35,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 743,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 229,902 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,885,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,311,000 after purchasing an additional 213,652 shares in the last quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. now owns 590,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 192,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,586. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $956.69 million, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

