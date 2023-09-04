Independent Franchise Partners LLP Has $608.15 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,675,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,342 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up approximately 5.5% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $608,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,620,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Z traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.67. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $51,624.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $51,624.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

