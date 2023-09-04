CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Dollar General worth $51,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. TheStreet downgraded Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Dollar General Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of DG traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,694,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,505. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $128.48 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

