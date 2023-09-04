Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,790,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061,135 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.36% of CNH Industrial worth $73,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

