Safe Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $137.29 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $137.29 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $6.59 or 0.00025466 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00155138 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00050040 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003883 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 278.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.59125201 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.