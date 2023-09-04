Galxe Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.57 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $96.57 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00004396 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,890,333 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

