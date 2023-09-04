VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th. This is an increase from VEEM’s previous final dividend of $0.002.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.90.

VEEM Ltd manufactures and sells propulsion and stabilization systems. The company offers gyrostabilizers, CNC machined monobloc propellers shaft lines, and marine ride control fins; forever pipe, a bimetal centrifugally cast hollow bars; and engineering services. It also manufactures bespoke components for defense, mining, and processing industries.

