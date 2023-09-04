Locus Chain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.69 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $43.69 million and $150,934.85 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

