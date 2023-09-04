Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) Announces $0.14 Final Dividend

Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th.

Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

