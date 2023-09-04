Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $89.07 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.50 billion and approximately $89.07 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $9.89 or 0.00038212 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,980,354 coins and its circulating supply is 353,604,174 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.