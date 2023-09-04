Avalanche Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89.07 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.50 billion and approximately $89.07 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $9.89 or 0.00038212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,980,354 coins and its circulating supply is 353,604,174 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

