Viva Energy Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:VEA)

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th.
Viva Energy Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.
About Viva Energy Group
