Viva Energy Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:VEA)

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th.

Viva Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Viva Energy Group

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Corporate. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment sells and markets fuel and specialty products under Shell, Liberty, Westside Petroleum, and Viva Energy brands; offers into-plane fuelling and storage in airports and airfields in Australia; supplies of fuels, lubricants, and associated services to the mining sector, as well as marine fuels and lubricants; manufactures bitumen, hydrocarbon solvents, low aromatic fuels, and polypropylene; and owns transport fleet.

