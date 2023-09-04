Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $435.62. The company had a trading volume of 423,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $443.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $421.73 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.40.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

