Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,568 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $51,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TT opened at $205.23 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $139.07 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.81.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

