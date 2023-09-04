Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ventas by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $43.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $53.15.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

