Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,364,839 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,358,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,364,839 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $454,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 59.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.04. 820,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.85. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.26. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.42%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

