Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,289,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,403 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 48.53% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $425,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,577,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,158,000 after purchasing an additional 191,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLQL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.54. 30,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $938.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

