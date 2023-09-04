Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 134,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after buying an additional 138,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after buying an additional 655,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,984,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,733,000 after buying an additional 1,553,949 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,958,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.
Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics
In related news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $517,095.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,412.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $517,095.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,412.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $78,813.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 950,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,559.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,629 shares of company stock worth $1,445,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,451. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.86. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 157.79% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
