Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 54,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.78. 2,682,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,055. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

