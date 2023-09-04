Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $536,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $15.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $422.32. 1,580,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,644. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $452.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.65.

Insider Activity

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.41.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

