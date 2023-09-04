Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,981 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in GoDaddy by 214.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.2 %

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,147. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $201,447.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,926.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $201,447.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,320 shares of company stock worth $1,863,982 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

