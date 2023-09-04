Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 5,276 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.57. 418,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,774. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. TransAlta had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

