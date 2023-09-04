Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,875,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $6,313,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vista Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.74. 340,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.11.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Vista Energy had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

