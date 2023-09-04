Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.10% of Aehr Test Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ AEHR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 738,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,863. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,085.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $49,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,285 shares of company stock worth $21,638,362. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEHR. StockNews.com started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.