Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,534 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,973,386 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,517 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.97. 1,436,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,836. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

