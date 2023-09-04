Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $862,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Allegion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,881,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $307,548,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after acquiring an additional 231,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,260,000 after acquiring an additional 115,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 818,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 0.8 %

ALLE traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.75. The stock had a trading volume of 528,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $128.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allegion

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.