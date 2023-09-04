Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 159.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 102.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,165,000 after buying an additional 5,437,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $347,790,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $335,838,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $323,885,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 832.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,160,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,665,000 after buying an additional 2,821,275 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.