Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SQM stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $63.20. 1,609,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,053. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.5119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.