Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.09% of Globus Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 67,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,775,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 919.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 42,559 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.23. 2,740,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,317. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

