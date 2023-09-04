Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GitLab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,757,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,879,000 after buying an additional 361,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Barclays upped their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

GitLab Stock Up 3.8 %

GTLB stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.17. 2,186,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

