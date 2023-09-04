Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BKH traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.74. 317,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.40. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $79.15.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Black Hills

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.