33,373 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at $940,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,950 shares of company stock valued at $680,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

JNPR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Juniper Networks

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.