HRT Financial LP Acquires 27,976 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 245.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,078 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 521,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.9 %

VAC stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.73. 254,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.17.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

