UBS Group AG Sells 229,855 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229,855 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $108,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

AMLP stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

