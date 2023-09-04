Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $133.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.60. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.