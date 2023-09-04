HRT Financial LP Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

HRT Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,196 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $374.90. 374,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,929. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.59. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.33.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

