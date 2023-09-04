United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Raised by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $491.17 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.23 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.91.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

